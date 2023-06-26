McCarthy: Biden ‘Lied’ and Claimed His Son Never Made Money in China

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) discussed claims by whistleblowers about the Hunter Biden investigation and noted that President Joe Biden has previously “lied” about his family’s business dealings when he claimed that his son never made money in China.

McCarthy said, “The whole reason you have the WhatsApp message is because of the work the House Republicans have been doing. Not just [with] Rep. James Comer (R-KY), not just [with] Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), but this was in Ways and Means under Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO). These are IRS long-term workers who have been through it and watched the abuse of power of how Hunter Biden was treated. I mean, they even waited to get the six-year statute of limitation[s] off…they wanted to have a special counsel and now we’re seeing that the DOJ, the attorney general declined that, even though he’s saying something different. So, we have requested by July 6, Weiss to come in to answer these questions, because the IRS whistleblowers took copious notes during those meetings.”

He added, “[N]ow we found the president has lied to us. He said they never dealt with anything in China.”

