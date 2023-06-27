Joy Behar: Trump Is a ‘Grifter’– ‘Lock Him Up Already’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump should be locked up “already.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SUNNY HOSTIN: I think, ah-allegedly. Is it possible that he thought that he could sell them, that he thought he could?

BEHAR: Well everything about him is making money, so why not?

HOSTIN: Exactly. Yeah, like I’m not saying it, everybody. I don’t want to get sued!

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: To be honest. I wondered that with the documents reportedly about the Saudis as well, because he obviously has financial interests in like Gulf golf. I don’t want to speculate too much, but that is, I think, what this prosecution is going to have to go into is… He’s already broken enough laws, whether there’s intent and, you know, and trying to undermine our US national security behind it. But, I mean, that’s something that’s.

HOSTIN: So why? What’s the why? And you never have to prove the why took to prove this case. You don’t have to prove intent. But juries are going to want to know why did he do it?

BEHAR: He’s a grifter, he’s a grifter.

GRIFFIN: I mean, short of this judge fundamentally screwing up the case, I don’t see how he gets less than 5 to 10 years. He literally in this.

BEHAR: Lock him UP already! Lock him UP!

GRIFFIN: He discusses the contents of classified information with people without security clearances and then acknowledges he can’t declassify since he’s not president…

HOSTIN: It’s a cut and dried case. He has no defense. Which is why I said a couple of weeks ago he is ripe for a plea. And I think I asked you this a couple of weeks ago, will, is he’s someone who would take a plea, but that plea would have to include jail time.