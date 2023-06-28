IRS Whistleblower: Hunter Got $8.3 Million from Foreign Sources, We Can’t Recoup Taxes on $400K in Unreported Burisma Income

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Special Report,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said that Hunter Biden got around $8.3 million from China, Ukraine, and Romania and that there is “no way to recoup” taxes owed on $400,000 of unreported income he made from Burisma in 2014 and unreported 2018 income.

Shapley said, “Concerning Hunter Biden, I feel like we have a very good grasp on the income flows, yes. … It was around 8.3 million from 2014 to 2019.”

He added, “When prosecutors don’t allow you to put the subject’s name on document requests or on search warrants, then it raises the possibility that there’s more information out there that we didn’t find, but based on all of the financial records that we did find, they’ve been analyzed and it was around 8.3 million he received.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “From who?”

Shapley answered, “China, from CEFC, came from Ukraine, and from Romania. And even the Burisma money — and it’s kind of an aspect that we didn’t get into, but the 2014 and 2015 tax years, when the Burisma money was coming in, to this day, there’s still around $400,000 of unreported income from Burisma in 2014. Hunter Biden was told by his partner, Eric Schwerin, that he needed to amend his returns and he never did. So, the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office declining those charges, David Weiss requesting special counsel authority and being denied, and then the statute of limitations then expires in November or December of 2022, so, those years are gone. And there’s no way to recoup the money from that Burisma income.”

Later, he added that there is money from 2018 that will never be recouped.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett