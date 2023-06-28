IRS Whistleblower: ‘Misnomer’ to Say Hunter Paid Taxes, Thanks to Deal, Some Can’t Be Recovered

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Special Report,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said it’s a “misnomer” to claim Hunter Biden paid off his taxes and that there is still outstanding tax from 2018 that will never be recovered.

Shapley stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] “Well, to say he paid is a misnomer, right? Because it was an individual, [Kevin] Morris, that he met at a campaign finance event and then he immediately starts giving Hunter Biden money to pay off tax debts, to pay living expenses. The money that was given to Hunter Biden by Morris showed up on his tax returns as a loan to him. So, when you have a person that you meet at a campaign finance event, then he’s, all of a sudden, giving you millions of dollars and…it’s a loan to you, I wouldn’t necessarily say that the subject paid those taxes.”

He added, “The most substantive felony charges were left off the table. … So, as of right now, in the information that’s been out there in the public, it uses the term in excess of $100,000 for 2017, separately for 2018. The true number is $580,000 of failure to pay for 2017, 620,000 for 2018.”

Shapley further stated that the 2018 tax year figure “doesn’t even include the false business expenses that he claimed and that the prosecutors refused to charge. So, there’s still outstanding tax above that $620,000, that, because of this deal, they’ll never recoup.”

