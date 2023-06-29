Education Sec’y Cardona: Our ‘Intent Has Not Changed’ After SCOTUS Racial Preference Decision

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that the Department of Education will issue guidance on encouraging diversity in college admissions and that “while the Supreme Court limited our use of a tool to provide diverse learning communities, the intent has not changed,” in the wake of the Supreme Court decision on racial preferences in college admissions.

Cardona said, “As the president said, this is not the last word, and we have a plan on how to make sure that we continue to promote rich diversity on our campuses. We know that makes learning better, and we know that everyone wins when they’re learning in a diverse learning environment. At the Department of Education, we’re going to do several things: Within 45 days, we’re going to provide guidance around the SCOTUS decision, making sure university presidents know what it means and what it doesn’t mean. We’re also, in July, in a few weeks, we’re going to convene a national summit on educational opportunity in response to the SCOTUS decision. We’re going to bring thought partners and leaders from across the country to discuss this. And then, the third thing, by September, we’re going to put together a report and publish a report on the best practices in college admissions to ensure that while the Supreme Court limited our use of a tool to provide diverse learning communities, the intent has not changed, and the passion around making sure that students who have been historically underrepresented have opportunities to higher education.”

