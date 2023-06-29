Whoopi Goldberg: Clarence Thomas ‘Full of It’ Claiming He Doesn’t Know What Diversity Is

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was “full of it” when he says he doesn’t know what diversity is.

The panel was discussing the U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing affirmative action in college admissions.

Goldberg said, “I want to also sort of read something that Clarence Thomas apparently said. He doesn’t know what diversity is. That’s what he said.”

She continued, “Well, let me pose this question to you, Justice Thomas. Could your mother and father vote in this country? Because had the 14th Amendment actually had us on equal footing, they would have been able to vote. And you know why that change? Because people got out and made a change. If we didn’t have to, no one would do it. Who wants to get hit by water from a water hose? Nobody. But that’s what people did in order to get the votes. So when you say you don’t know what diversity is, I say you’re full of it.”

Goldberg added, “When you have a justice who says something as ridiculous as ‘I don’t get it,’ it just makes a kid, an Asian kid, a Native-American kid, and a black kid feel like you don’t matter. Like you don’t understand why my struggle is hard.”

