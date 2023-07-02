Ocasio-Cortez: SCOTUS in ‘Dangerous Authoritarian Expansion of Power’ — ‘Impeachment on the Table’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Supreme Court has engaged in “dangerous authoritarian expansion of power.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “We have justices saying that the Supreme Court is going themselves much too far. They are expanding their role into acting as though they are Congress itself. And that, I believe, is an expansion of power that we really must be focusing on. The danger of this court and the abuse of power in this court particularly as it is related to the entanglements around conflicts of interest, as well.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “Are you saying that the justices’ power should somehow be limited?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I truly do. And this is not a new, this is not a new development in history. This is part of our system of checks and balances. The courts, if they were to proceed without any check on their power, without any balance on their power, then we will start to see an undemocratic and frankly dangerous authoritarian expansion of power in the Supreme Court which what we are seeing now from overturning abortion to the ruling for discrimination and frankly stripping the full dignity and personhood of LGBTQ people in the United States.”

She added, “There also must be impeachment on the table. We have a broad level of tools to deal with misconduct, overreach, and abuse of power and the Supreme Court which has not been receiving the adequate oversight necessary in order to preserve their own legitimacy. And in the process, being themselves have been destroying the legitimacy of the court, which is profoundly dangerous for our entire democracy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN