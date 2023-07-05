Louisiana A.G.: If Legacy Media Faced Censorship that Others Do on Social Media, They’d Sue Just Like We Did

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) discussed the state’s lawsuit against government attempts at blocking what it deems misinformation on social media and stated that any legacy media outlet confronted with the level of censorship that the government has attempted to engage in on social media would have reacted the exact same way Louisiana did by filing suit.

Landry said, “I’d like to know what The New York Times would do if then-President Trump would have sent someone into their editorial office and said, let me see your stories, here’s how you’re going to write them, oh, you can’t report that. If they would have done that, their hair would have been on fire. They would have been screaming at the top of their lungs. They would have went out there and found one of those fancy New York lawyers, and they would have slapped a lawsuit against then-President Trump. That’s the kind of hypocrisy that exists in the country today. This case basically shows to the American people the level of hypocrisy those in the government will go to to censor their ability to simply discuss issues with each other on social platforms.”

