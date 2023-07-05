Pence: We Ought to Know in Real-Time Who Brought and Left Cocaine on a Table in the Residence in the White House

Wednesday, during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, former Vice President Mike Pence, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, reacted to news reports that cocaine was found in the White House.

Pence called for answers and said he expected the outcome to be the same as the answers about who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision.

“Now, Vice President Pence, I want to cover some serious stuff with you,” host Hugh Hewitt said. “But I want to begin with just sort of a counterfactual. If cocaine had been found in the Trump-Pence West Wing, what would the news cycle look like today?”

“Unbelievable,” Pence replied. “It would be wall to wall, and frankly, it should be. I mean, if the news accounts I read are right, this was in, this was not in the White House complex, right? I mean, you and I know the terrain real well. This was in the residence itself if I understand. It was in the library in the White House. And I have to tell you, I couldn’t agree with you more. I mean, we ought to know who the leaker was at the Supreme Court who leaked the early version of the Dobbs case. We ought to know in real-time who brought and left cocaine on a table in the residence in the White House, but I’m not holding my breath.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor