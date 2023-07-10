McCaskill: Senate Needs to Investigate ‘All of the Business Dealings of the Trump Family’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said on Monday on “Deadline” that the Democratic-controlled Senate needed to investigate “all of the business dealings of the Trump family” during former President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Wallace said, “The Democrats control the Senate. Why isn’t there a committee investigating?”

She added, “Why aren’t there Senate investigations into Jared Kushner’s business deals when he left the White House? I imagine a lot of people have a lot of notes about things Jared Kushner said and did while he was in the White House. Why isn’t there an effort to haul out anyone who might have heard Donald Trump talk about using any branch of government against Strzok, Page, McCabe and Comey?”

McCaskill said, “They haven’t formed a special committee in the Senate like they have in the House. So, there has to be a meeting. There’s a weekly meeting of the chairman of all the committees. I would urge them at that breakfast this week, for them, or that lunch this week to sit down and talk about what committees can do cooperatively to get to the bottom of not just what Trump did to weaponize the IRS and DOJ but also all of the business dealings of the Trump family. They cannot stand back and watch the House be this irresponsible without bringing the facts in front of the American people.”

