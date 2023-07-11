Raskin: We Are Still in the Thick of Fight to Defend America Against Kleptocrat Trump

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the country was “still in the thick of this fight to defend American democracy” from so-called kleptocrats like former President Donald Trump.

On House Republicans investigating President Joe Biden, Raskin said, “Really what we see is a grasping at straws in attempts to find something, anything to get at Joe Biden. Why? Because it is a massive distraction from the fact that Donald Trump had one overriding purpose for being in office and one overriding purpose for coming back into office. He had a moneymaking operation. He converted the presidency into an instrument of profit maximization for himself and his family any wants to keep this grift going. So there’s gotta be an effort to bring down Joe Biden by putting him in the same category which is ridiculous and it is not convincing to the American people.”

He continued, “We are still in the thick of this fight to defend American democracy and democratic institutions against the autocrats and the theocrats and the kleptocrats like Donald Trump.”

Raskin added, “I am exactly where I need to be as the ranking Democrat at the Oversight Committee. When we win the House back in 2024 and we will, I will be the chair of the Oversight Committee. I want to see this through. I want to make sure that we will win the House back and going all across the country to campaign for fellow Democrats.”

