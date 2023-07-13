Christie: ‘Can’t Imagine’ Pardoning Trump in Documents Case

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” that he would not pardon former President Donald Trump if he were found guilty in the classified documents case.

Anchor Chris Cuomo asked, “Would you even consider pardoning Trump or Biden whatever the combination of, you know, parties to any action or at that time, would you even consider that as president?”

Christie said, “I can’t imagine a circumstance, as we see it right now, let’s say with the documents case, which is the only one that the president would have jurisdiction over, given what’s alleged in the indictment, if that were proven, and … the former president were found guilty, as long as I thought he got a fair trial … I would have a hard time considering any pardon.”

He continued, “And by the way, as you know, to get a pardon, you have to also accept responsibility for what you did,” the former New Jersey governor continued. “I doubt very highly that Donald Trump would ever do that. And so I can’t imagine a pardon being issued.”

Christie added, “As far as President Biden, I don’t know what a crime so be accused of we’re in is something even charged with. So that would be an impossible question to answer.”

