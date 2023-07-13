Geraldo Rivera: ‘I Will Never Forgive’ Tucker Carlson for January 6 Conspiracy Theories

Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that he could never forgive former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for pushing “conspiracy theories” about the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Co-host Sara Haines asked, “I know we were speaking about the recent firings at Fox. What are your thoughts on Tucker Carlson’s new Twitter show, and do you think the fact that his viewership is plummeting that it shows his influence is waning?”

Rivera said, “Well, I hope so.”

He continued, “I think that he is an excellent writer. I think that he was very charismatic in his presentation. He was number one for a reason. It was a pretty good show. Then he drifted into this murky area, where a swampy area where, you know, these conspiracy theories, and it’s not just January 6, it was a whole bunch of different mucky kind of conspiracies.”

He added, “Fox is a tremendous platform. And once you lose that platform, you’re kind of screaming in the wilderness and competing with a lot of other people who have podcasts and so forth. So will he be the same character? I don’t know.”

Rivera concluded, “I don’t like to be unkind, but that’s what he did. Just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6.”

