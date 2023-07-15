Turley: Biden Admin. Called for Censoring True Information Using Same ‘Clarion Call’ as all Censoring Nations

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated that the argument for government censorship on social media uses “the clarion call of every nation that has engaged in censorship” that people need to be protected from “harmful” views and ideas and pointed to the government pressing for restrictions on true statements.

Turley said, “[T]his is the clarion call of every nation that has engaged in censorship. They always say that they’re protecting citizens from harmful thoughts, harmful ideas, harmful viewpoints, that this is all for the good, because you shouldn’t hear these views. That’s always been the case. But what’s really distressing is when you read the Twitter Files and you read the evidence that we have seen come out recently, the government was even censoring what they call malinformation. This is stuff that is true that the government says is being used for a misleading purpose. Try that hat on for a second. They’re saying that if you say something true, but the government believes it’s misleading in the way you said it, they also were targeting you for censorship.”

In the ruling in Missouri v. Biden, Judge Terry Doughty found that “Facebook noted that in response to White House demands, it was censoring, removing, and reducing the virality of content discouraging vaccines ‘that does not contain actionable misinformation.'”

