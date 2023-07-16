DeSantis: ‘I Don’t Do Insults — I Have No Interest in Attacking Donald Trump’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “MediaBuzz,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, denied a claim made by his primary opponent, former Gov. Chris Christie’s (R-NJ).

Christie said DeSantis and the other GOP primary competitors “just dance around” out of fear of offending former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

DeSantis told Fox News Channel’s Howie Kurtz that he was not looking to engage in an “insult game” with Trump.

“I don’t do insults. So, that is true. I think just getting in this insult game turns voters off. It’s not something I want to do. Substantively, we’ve been very frank about our differences with respect to the former president. I mean, for example, he promised to drain the swamp, it got worse. He did not drain the swamp. He promised to build — have Mexico pay for a border wall. They did like 50 miles of wall. There’s massive expansive still there. He said he was going to eliminate the national debt. They added almost $8 trillion to the debt in four years.”

“And, of course, in 2020, he turned the country over to Dr. Fauci, and there was lockdowns, and the borrowing and printing really sent us on a bad course. I’ve been very, very frank at that, but I have no interest in attacking Donald Trump or any of these other candidates personally. I think we’ve got to rise above that, and let’s focus on the issues.”

