Cotton: Gov’t Dedicated Agents to Find Every Grandmother in a MAGA Hat on Jan. 6 But Shut Down W.H. Cocaine Probe

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) decried the priorities of the FBI, noting how dedicated the agency was to investigating January 6 but was quick to shut down the White House cocaine probe.

“All right, we’re both lawyers,” host Shannon Bream said. “Do you think it’s fully lawful? And more importantly, should it be?”

“Well, I think the second question is a key point whether it is or is not,” Cotton replied. “I don’t think most Americans expect their banks to be handing over records of their purchases without any kind of probable cause or even reasonable suspicion. I think the conversation that happened there on that tape and in the hearing contrast what we’re just talking about the Secret Service investigation in the White House.”

“The government will dedicate thousands and thousands of agents to try to find every grandmother with a red MAGA hat on who was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, that they’ll shut down the investigation of cocaine at the White House, and just a few days,” he added. “Look, the FBI had problems under Jim Comey. That’s why he was rightly fired. Christopher Wray was hired to help clean it up, especially to reform its culture at the top. Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened. You see — you still see FBI agents threatening that traditional Catholics can be domestic extremists or conducting raids at the home of pro-life activists, for the grave crime of singing hymns in front of abortion clinics. There’s a lot of reform that needs to happen at the FBI.”

