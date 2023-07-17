GOP Rep. Carl: John Kerry Refuses to Call Xi Jinping a ‘Dictator’ Because He Makes a Tremendous Amount of Money off China

Monday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) discussed Biden confidant John Kerry’s refusal to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator during congressional testimony last week.

According to the Alabama Republican congressman, Kerry’s caution stemmed from his financial interest in the communist power.

Partial transcript as follows:

CHERYL CASONE, FILL-IN HOST: By the way, let’s remember here that it’s China that is now restricting rare earth minerals and other exports. They’re the ones that are now going after us and saying that they’re going to — I mean, they’re threatening to now pull elements that we need to produce electric vehicle batteries, which, of course, is what President Biden says it’s going to save the world. Your thoughts.

CARL: So, we’ve argued that with the Biden administration for the last two and a half, three years. We’ve got the resources here. You look at the Iron Range up in Minnesota. We’ve got all the resources we need that they’re shutting down. When I say they’re shutting down, the Biden administration has stopped mining. We have, in Alabama, we have metallurgical coal that we need to get out for purposes of making iron products. They’ve shut it down. This administration has done everything it possibly can to shut down every natural resource we have in this country, and we’re paying the price, and we’re paying it through this, of what you see China doing right now. They’ll start putting the squeeze to us.

CASONE: What did you make of John Kerry refusing to call Xi Jinping a dictator? President Biden called him a dictator, and then John Kerry is over there saying, please work with us on the climate. Please stop with the coal power plants, Mr. Xi.

CARL: Well, I’m sure John Kerry makes a tremendous amount of money off the China — Chinese government with his business and his business background, his family’s background. So, he is probably being a little cautious there. I don’t agree with it. But, I guess I understand it, but it is what it is. It’s a communist country, and there is a dictator there, and as simple as that. You don’t have to be a Harvard graduate to know that much.