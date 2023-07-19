George Conway Speculates Mark Meadows Cooperating with DOJ: ‘Something’s Going On There’

George Conway said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that it iujpossible Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Capitol riot, has been cooperating with the federal investigation into Trump.

Cooper said, “CNN’s reporting also that the Trump team has not identified anyone else who received a target letter, according to sources. I’m wondering what you read into that. Does it mean that other Trump associates aren’t being charged, or do you think there are other targets that haven’t been revealed yet? It also raises questions about if there is somebody who is cooperating? Is a Mark Meadows, who has kind of disappeared from the scene, is he perhaps cooperating?”

Conway said, “I think it’s very, very difficult to read that. We don’t know whether or not target letters went out to people and they’re just keeping their mouth shut. We don’t know whether or not it could be that some people get charged and there may not be a target letter. There are circumstances where prosecutors do that.”

He added, “I also think the last possibility, to me, is always the most intriguing, which is, are their people who are cooperating? We saw in the documents case that there’s basically only one person who didn’t end up cooperating in some way, which is that was Waltine Nauta. And we’ve seen some very strange quietness from, for example, Mark Meadows, for example. I just have the feeling something’s going on there. I mean, he’s someone who ought to be every bit as exposed as Donald Trump. Yet, he has been so quiet and they’re just–it just seems like there’s something up with him.”

