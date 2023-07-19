Van Jones: January 6 Indictment Could Cast Trump as ‘Most Dangerous President Ever’

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Wednesday on “CNN This Morning” that if former president Donald Trump is indicted in the January 6 investigation, it could show him to be “probably the most dangerous president ever.”

Jones said, “Well, it’s pretty understandable since everybody saw January 6th. I mean, we’re finally getting to a case that normal people can understand. The porn star stuff is like weird and more about his family than anything else. Stealing documents and kind of showing them to your friends is wrong, and somebody working the White House or I’d be in jail for doing that. But that, all that stuff is kind of, feels not that important to a normal person.”

He continued, “But if you are going to disrespect democracy, attack the Capitol, do all kind of horrible stuff that would actually, you know, from most people’s point of view would result in maybe a treason charge, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. That’s real stuff.”

Jones added, “We’re finally down to business. We’re finally down to the stuff that’s going to have Donald Trump in the history books as being probably the most dangerous president ever. And so I do think it translates. Now whether it’s going to affect voter behavior, that remains to be seen. But this, this is I think of all the stuff we talked about, this is the indictment that’s the most important. If it comes.”

