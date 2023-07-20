DeSantis on CMT-Aldean Saga: ‘We’re off the Rocker’

In an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, weighed in on the Jason Aldean video controversy.

The video of Aldean’s single, “Try That in a Small Town,” was pulled from CMT’s rotation earlier this week.

DeSantis called CMT’s decision “cancel culture,” and he likened it to the federal government’s efforts to censor “so-called misinformation.”

We need to restore sanity to this country. I mean, what is going on that would be something that would be censored,” DeSantis said. “I mean, give me a break. We’re off the rocker here in the United States with a lot of this stuff, with cancel culture, with big tech censorship, with a lot of stuff that the federal government’s doing policing so-called misinformation.”

“We need to get back on kilter and start having a free society again and embracing truth,” he added. “So, I think it’s part and parcel of a lot of the nonsense we’ve seen over the last many years.”

