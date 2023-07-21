Swalwell: Republicans Are a Party of Violence, Chaos and Grievances

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that he believed Republicans are a party of violence, chaos and grievances.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Based on a Rolling Stone reporting this Trump war room we heard a lot about at the Willard Hotel was the subject of particular interest for the January 6th committee’s investigation for its role as the hub of the Trump campaign’s attempts to block the counting of electoral votes on January 6th. Top Trump advisors used the so called command center while pressuring Vice President Pence to reject the electors and encourage state legislatures to send the fake electors in. This is Rolling Stone reporting, not independently confirmed by NBC. However, we do know who was in that room, congressman, Steve Bannon, Mike Flynn, Roger Stone, Bernard Kerik, Boris Epshteyn, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. Some were using Oath Keepers as security. What do you make of this war room piece of the investigation?”

Swalwell said, “This ain’t my parents’ Republican Party. I was raised by two Republicans who told me about the values of Ronald Reagan. I didn’t agree with them, obviously, but they were rooted in principles. When you listen, you know, to Bannon and Stone, it’s a party of violence, it’s a party of chaos, it’s a party of grievances and a party that’s trying to win through subtraction, by taking away your rights, by taking away your freedom and taking away your votes. That’s what they’re going to run, the same playbook in 2024.”

