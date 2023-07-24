McCarthy: Biden Probe ‘Rising to the Level of’ ‘Impeachment Inquiry’ — We Have Credible Informant in Biden 1023 Form

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the investigation around the conduct of the Biden family and President Joe Biden “is rising to the level of [an] impeachment inquiry,” and noted that the informant who provided the basis for the 1023 form on the Bidens has been assessed to be credible by the FBI.

McCarthy said, “Well, this alleged 1023 that claims that they bribed the Bidens, this was given to the FBI. When Bill Barr finally found out about it, he sent it to his office in Philadelphia. They actually said that this was very credible. The FBI kept this from the IRS…so, not only do they claim that they were bribed, we now find information that 16 out of 17 payments from Romania were provided to the Biden shell companies while he was vice president. When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he’s never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now proved is not true. We now have some of the most credible whistleblowers, these ten-year IRS agents who have come forward, said that the Biden family has been treated differently, that what Weiss has told us is different than what Garland and Weiss [have] told the public. And you’re sitting here today, where now you have found millions [of dollars] of foreign money, just what the 1023 alleges they did to Biden’s family, now, we found that it has funneled through shell companies.”

He added, “This is rising to the level of [an] impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed. Because this President has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon, used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight.”

McCarthy concluded, “I believe we will follow this all the way to the end, and this is going to rise to an impeachment inquiry, the way the Constitution tells us to do this, and we have to get the answers to these questions.”

