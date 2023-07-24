Nikki Haley: China ‘Is the Biggest Threat We’ve Had Since Pearl Harbor’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that China is the biggest threat to the United States since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Haley said, “Well, first, let’s open our eyes. Let’s be honest about what’s happening. You know, you sit there and you see Blinken going and trying to appease China and Yellen saying, ‘Oh, let’s do more business with China.’ But the reality is, you know, if you look at Yellen’s conversation, she said, ‘Well, you know, it shouldn’t be a winner take all scenario, it should be something where, you know, we play by the rules, and we can be fair competitors.’ But to even say that means you don’t understand China. China only plays with a winner take all scenario. They’ve never played by the rules. They don’t see us as a competitor, they see us as an enemy. This is the biggest threat we’ve had since Pearl Harbor.”

She added, “For American companies, what they need to understand is this is no longer a competitor, this is an enemy, and they need to start looking at doing business with our friends, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea. Let’s start doing more business with our friends and let’s become less dependent on China. That’s what India is doing. That’s what Japan is doing.”

