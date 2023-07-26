Dem Rep. Robert Garcia on Hunter Whistleblowers: Many Witnesses Haven’t Been Credible

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) responded to a question on testimony from the IRS whistleblowers on the handling of the Hunter Biden probe by stating that a large amount of the hearing “was a whistleblower circus.” And we have to note that many of the hearings in Congress “have been a big circus and that we have not had really credible testimony.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “Congressman, what do you make of the allegations from the IRS whistleblowers, that the U.S. Attorney in this case, David Weiss, made comments in private that he ultimately didn’t have the power to decide if Hunter Biden was going to face specific charges? How do you interpret their testimony?”

Garcia responded, “Well, look, I obviously heard the IRS whistleblower testimony as well. Much of that hearing, unfortunately, was a whistleblower circus. I think what we ought to keep in mind is, on the Oversight side, [many] of the witnesses have been brought forward by Rep. Comer (R-KY), by the Chairman of the Committee — by some of these hearing[s] — what’s happening on the Judiciary side as well, have been a big circus and that we have not had really credible testimony. As far as what David Weiss may have said or have not said, I think that’s obviously a question that will be answered in the weeks and months ahead. We want to get to the truth. And I think all members of Congress, including Democrats, want to ensure that Hunter Biden, who is a private citizen, and does not work for the White House and is not Joe Biden, is held accountable and I think he’s obviously taking steps to try to do that. Some of that is obviously changing, as we speak, with the kind of unraveling of this current case that’s in front of us. And we’ll find out, I think, in the days ahead, where this will all end.”

