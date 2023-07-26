Nancy Mace: ‘Hunter Biden, Justice Is Coming for You’

Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) declared that “justice” was coming for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker laid out the unanswered questions related to the case.

“Hunter Biden, if you are watching this right now, you are not above the law, and justice is coming for you today, number one,” she said. “Number two, the million dollar question here and everything that I read in the outcome of the court proceedings this morning, Is that what he is under investigation for? Is it for bribery? Is it money laundering? Is it for operating as a foreign agent illegally? What does it have to do with, or is it all of the above?”

“And then third — the third thing that Andy McCarthy touched on too is that it’s very unusual for the government or any prosecutor to give away all their lover leverage by giving a sweetheart plea deal to somebody while you are actively investigating them. Why is that even happening in the first place? So we have a lot of questions at this point, but it looks like he’s, you know, being investigated, and we want to know why.”

