NBC’s Nobles: Hearing on Plea Deal Hunter’s Lawyers Wanted to Save ‘Anything But’ DOJ Going Soft

During NBC’s coverage of the failure to reach a plea deal in the Hunter Biden case on Wednesday, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles stated that the hearing “was anything but” the Department of Justice going soft on President Joe Biden’s son as IRS whistleblowers have testified. He also stated that “There were multiple times that Hunter Biden’s lawyer attempted to try and save” the deal.

Nobles said, “[T]he thing that I was most struck by throughout the course of this court proceeding as it relates to the politics of all of this, is that the biggest contention from Republicans throughout this entire time, as it relates to Hunter Biden, is that they believe that he’s been given preferential treatment. We heard from those IRS whistleblowers last week, who believe that the Department of Justice slow-rolled this case, that they ignored hard evidence that they had discovered. And what we saw play out in this courtroom today was anything but. It seemed as though the judge was being even more specific about the details of this plea arrangement. There were multiple times that Hunter Biden’s lawyer attempted to try and save this arrangement, tried desperately to try and get this over, even at the very end of the hearing, saying that they want this wrapped up in an expeditious manner. So, they did not want this to happen like this. They didn’t want this to extend into more time down the road and potentially the entire thing fall off the rails and even a worst-case scenario for them would be if it were to ultimately to go to trial. So, this is still a big problem for them.”

