Alyssa Farah Griffin to GOP: Stop Focusing on Hunter Biden — He’s ‘Not Elected, Not Appointed to Office’

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-host Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party needed to stop focusing on the legal trouble surrounding Hunter Biden.

Farah Griffin said, “So yesterday what happened in court was kind of remarkable. Basically Hunter Biden’s attorney showed up and said the deal was not what he and his attorneys thought it was. They were under the impression it was so sweeping it would cover future investigation, for example, if he was prosecuted under the foreign, you know, basically doing foreign dealings, and that wasn’t the case. This was specifically narrowly tailored to his tax crimes that he’s pled guilty to. Now, all that I’m surprised the attorneys didn’t have it straight. Here’s my thing with Hunter Biden. I do think there’s probably corruption. I do think he traded off his name but to my friends in the GOP we can’t make this our whole personality.”

She continued, “We have a guy running for president who is likely the nominee who is going to be thrice indicted. How do you argue the president’s son who is not elected, not appointed to office is somehow more important? I agree with Richard Hudson, head of the National Republican Congressional Committee who is like, talk about the economy, talk about border security, talk about jobs. This is not the focus that we need to be making.”

Farah Griffin added, “There’s been a bit of a push with Republicans in the House, we talked about this yesterday wanting to impeach Biden because of the Hunter Biden investigation. I got dragged by the right wing yesterday for saying there is no reason to impeach Joe Biden and I stand by those remarks. If someone can come forward and say, here is the evidence that Joe Biden somehow profited off of Hunter Biden’s misgivings, 100%, I have not seen that. In my advice to House Republicans put up or shut up.”

