San Francisco Mayor: We Should ‘Get Rid of Most Taxes’ to Attract Businesses

During a portion of an interview with CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Exchange,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed stated that if she could, she “would get rid of most taxes on the books” tomorrow in order to help attract business to the city and argued that the tax system needs a complete overhaul so it works for the city and businesses.

Breed said, “Well, first of all, I would — if I could do it tomorrow morning, I would get rid of most taxes on the books. I want to also be clear that businesses need to pay their fair share. But not at the expense of losing business as a whole. So, I would completely reform the tax system to make it more fair, to make it more equitable, and to make it work for both the city and those businesses. I would also make sure that the streets and the city is clean and it’s safe, because we need to make sure that, as people come here on public transportation, as they move around the city using different modes of transportation, that they’re getting to work safe and they want to be here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett