Van Jones: Hunter Got ‘a Better Deal’ than the Average Person, But Trump Also Benefits from ‘Two-Tiered System’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” CNN Political Commentator Van Jones said that Hunter Biden got “a better deal” than the average person in the federal court system would and “there’s a two-tiered system of justice.” But it’s based on money, fame, and race, not politics, and “Donald Trump is the beneficiary of that.”

Jones said, “If you’re a little bit richer and a little bit more famous and maybe a little bit paler, you do get better treatment from prosecutors. That’s just the facts. And so, did Hunter Biden get a better deal than the average person going through the federal court system? He did get a better deal. But did he get a deal that is commensurate with what he did? A gun charge, that he didn’t use, a first-time offense, you should get diversion for that. That’s normal.”

He added, “I think there are Republicans who legitimately will say, there’s a two-tiered system of justice. And I say, there is, and Donald Trump is the beneficiary of that. Because if Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had sicced 10,000 Muslims on a joint session of Congress, she’d be under Guantanamo right now. So, the fact that Donald Trump is wandering around this earth, having done what he’s done is proof, yes, there [are] two tiers, but he’s benefiting from it.”

