DeSantis: Spending that Caused Inflation Started with over $4 Trillion in Spending in 2020 Under Trump

During an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” that took place on Thursday and aired on Friday, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that we have “a government-induced inflation crisis, starting in March of 2020,” with spending under the CARES Act and other spending in 2020 by the Trump administration that President Joe Biden added to when he took office. DeSantis also argued that “We would not have had the inflation that we had had they not done the Fauci lockdowns and the CARES Act and all this other stuff.”

DeSantis said, “Well, first of all, what’s the root of the high prices? The root is government. This is a government-induced inflation crisis, starting in March of 2020, with the $2 trillion CARES Act, the Fed printing money, December [2020], you had 2.2 trillion out the door for Biden when he came in. Biden did the American Rescue Plan, another 2 trillion. So, when you borrow, print, and spend trillions and trillions of dollars like that, you are going to get inflation. … And then you had the Federal Reserve — not only did they print all this money — they said, oh, it’s transitory, don’t worry about the inflation. It started going. So, now, they’ve been jacking up interest rates because they got behind the ball. So, now, the average person, to buy a home…you can’t afford a new home. … It’s harder to afford a car, and, of course, daily expenses like groceries.”

In another part of the interview, he stated, “[T]he federal government’s COVID response was a disaster that hurt people, that hurt this country, we’re still feeling the effects of it now with the kids who were locked out of school, the high prices. We would not have had the inflation that we had had they not done the Fauci lockdowns and the CARES Act and all this other stuff.”

