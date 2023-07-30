Dem Sen. Murphy: Biden ‘Is a Master Legislative Tactician’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden was a “master legislative tactician.”

Murphy said, “The economy is booming right now. You’re talking about unemployment under 4%. You’re seeing a reduction in inflation that’s outpacing all of other global competitors, GDP rising.”

Her continued, “Ultimately, voters in this country care about effectiveness. They care about whether a president can do the job. I guess age is relevant if it is an indicator that a candidate isn’t up to do the most important job in the world, but Joe Biden is succeeding and succeeding at an extraordinary and historic rate.”

Murphy added, “The amount of major legislation passed by this president, the first gun violence bill in 30 years, the first major investment in clean energy, the biggest infrastructure investment in this country, all of that doesn’t happen without Joe Biden. He is a master legislative tactician. He was involved in a detailed way in the passage of all of those bills. I know, because I wrote the gun bill and I was talking to Joe Biden on a regular basis. You pair that together with this dramatic expansion of the economy, America recovering at a faster pace than all of our other high-income competitors and there is really zero evidence that Joe Biden can’t do this job.”

