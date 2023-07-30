Sununu: Trump ‘Doesn’t Have the Energy, He Doesn’t Have the Fastball’ He Had in 2016

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump did not have the energy or fastball he had in 2016.

Anchor Jon Karl asked, “Alright, so you decided not to run for president, but you are also dedicating yourself to ensuring that the Republicans nominate somebody else, somebody not named Trump. What are you hearing in Iowa? You were there at the Lincoln Day dinner with all the candidates out there. Trump seemed to get a warm reception, at least from what we saw. What were you hearing from Republicans?”

Sununu said, “Trump got a warm reception, but it was without a doubt, and I think anybody in that room would tell you it was the worst speech. It was the worst ten minutes. He came out, he read, he read from a binder. He didn’t look up, he didn’t smile. It was — it was an absolute dead speech.”

He continued, “This is not the Donald Trump of 2016. Don’t fool yourself. And as more and more folks realize that he doesn’t have the energy, he doesn’t have the fastball. He basically is droning on for ninety minutes on his long-form speeches about his legal battles as opposed to talking about the future of this country, solving the problems of this country, which is what all the other candidates are doing.”

Sununu added, “So at some point, look, ever ever see a soap opera? They get kind of boring. The only thing worse is the rerun of a soap opera, and that’s what he’s bringing, a lot of drama to the table.”

