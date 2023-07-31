Brennan: ‘Puzzling’ Military Families in MAGA Base Support Reckless Trump Who’s Risking Loved Ones

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he found it “puzzling” that MAGA Republicans with military family members still support former President Donald Trump after his indictments in the document case.

Guest anchor Ayman Mohyeldin said, “I want to continue with this indictment because they elaborate on a moment between January 2021 and August of 2022, when the Mar-a-Lago club hosted more than 150 social events that included weddings, movie premieres and fund raisers and all of them drawing tens of thousands of guests. What is your reaction to this confirmed recklessness with our national security and now possible accountability?”

Brennan said, “Well, Ayman, it confirms that Donald Trump divulged to unauthorized individuals some of the most sensitive information within the U.S. government which is military plans in the event of some type of engagement overseas. We had that one incident in Bedminster, New Jersey but given the amount of individuals that passed through Mar-a-Lago and the number of individuals that he dealt with, you have to wonder who else he might have talked to including foreigners who had visited him and so it really does just underscore the recklessness as you point out of Donald Trump.”

He continued, “What really is amazing that that recklessness and the U.S. military relies on the element of surprise in order to be effective in terms of its military operations and also relies on the element of surprise to keep its personnel safe. By divulging his information he has put the lives of U.S. personnel at risk. It is so puzzling why so many individuals within Trump’s MAGA base who have children or spouses or siblings in the U.S. military would be dismissive of his recklessness which puts their loved ones at risk.”

Brennan added, “That’s what I think incredibly important that this indictment proceed focusing on his recklessness in terms of divulging this information that is so critical of our national security and to the safety and welfare of U.S. military personnel.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN