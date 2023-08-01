CBS’s Cordes: Biden ‘Isn’t Getting Much Credit for an Improving Economy’ that ‘People Aren’t Feeling’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes stated that President Joe Biden having poor poll numbers on his handling of the economy despite the “improving economy” “is a source of endless frustration for Biden aides,” and it’s “no surprise that President Biden still isn’t getting much credit” because “people aren’t feeling” an improvement in the economy.

Cordes said, “Job growth may be up, GDP is up, unemployment is down, but according to this new CBS News poll, heading into an election year, many Americans still feel that the economy is not working for them.”

After discussing the negative results from the poll, Cordes added, “So, it’s perhaps no surprise that President Biden still isn’t getting much credit for an improving economy, people aren’t feeling it, they tell us. So, his approval ratings for handling the economy are tied for an all-time low, only 34% approve. As you can imagine, this is a source of endless frustration for Biden aides, who have begun to use the term Bidenomics on a nearly daily basis to try to turn that perception around. But, apparently, it is going to take some time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett