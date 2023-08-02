Dershowitz: SCOTUS Will Overturn Trump January 6 Conviction

Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz predicted Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that the Supreme Court would overrule a conviction of former President Donald Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Discussing the indictment, Dershowitz said, “They claim that Donald Trump actually believed that he lost the election. That everything he did was fraudulent. That he conspired with un named lawyers mostly.”

He continued, “I read the indictment carefully. There is no smoking gun. There is no one who is credibly prepared to testify that Donald Trump said to him, I know personally, I lost the election. There is a lot of evidence a lot people told me he lost the election but you know Donald Trump and you ,know he will make up his own mind. And they’ll have a very hard time proving it. District of Columbia, so 90 percent of the jury pool voted against him. So, they may actually get a conviction from a D.C. jury but will survive appellate review and review in the Supreme Court? I don not think so.”

Dershowitz added, “I think he may lose in the states court of appeals for the D.C. Circuit, but I think he will probably win appeals the United States Supreme Court if they grant review and they should grant review.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN