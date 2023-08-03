Van Jones: Trump ‘Masterful’ at Getting Half the Country to Believe ‘Delusion’ He’s the Victim

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Thursday during the network’s special coverage of the indictment of Donald Trump that the former president was “masterful at getting half the country now to go along with this delusion that he has that somehow he’s the victim.”

Jones said, “In this some ways this is a normal persons worst nightmare and a narcissist’s dream to be martyred, you know, for his cause, for his people, to have to face the establishment. ‘I’m doing this for you,’ and he goes back and does a rally or something.”

He continued, “You know, at some point I would imagine this is not the way that he thought it was going to work out. I think that when you run for office, you know, city council, class president, you have some idea it’s going to be a good thing for you. And this is turning out to be something quite different.”

Jones added, “You know, I think the other thing is that if you listen to the other network that we never mention, it’s the exact same storyline, it’s just flipped. Everybody agrees that it’s wrong for a president to abuse power to stay in office. I think myself, I look at this, yes, it’s wrong. Trump abused power to try to stay in office. But there’s a reverse mirror world narrative that says, no, it’s Biden abusing his power by sicking the DOJ on Trump so Biden can stay in office.”

He concluded, “So Trump has been masterful at getting half the country now to go along with this delusion that he has that somehow he’s the victim here when he’s not.”

