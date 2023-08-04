Dem NYC Councilman: Biden’s ‘How to Destroy U.S. Cities Playbook’ Border Policy Is to Import ‘Future Voters’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” New York City Councilman Robert Holden (D) stated that President Joe Biden’s “open border” policy is the “how to destroy U.S. cities” in a single term playbook and stated that he thinks the Biden administration has let as many people into the country as they have and sent them all over the country because “they see future voters.”

Holden said, “I want a secure border, but, unfortunately, under President Biden, it’s an open border. And, again, it’s, how many are we going to take before it’s over here? This is Joe Biden’s how to destroy U.S. cities playbook — it looks like — in one term.”

Host Rob Schmitt then asked, “What do you think the real agenda is here? I’m so tired of pretending that this government believes that all of these people are asylum seekers. Why are they letting all of these people into the country and dumping them all over the country? Why do you think?”

Holden responded, “I think they see future voters. That’s what many think in my district and that’s what I’m starting to think. Because why would you do this?”

