Sununu: Likely Biden Will Use Poor Health As Reason to ‘Step Out’ of 2024 Election

Governor Chris Sununu (R-N.H) said Tuesday on FNC’s “Your World” that he believed there was a “greater than 50% chance” President Joe Biden will not be the final Democratic nominee in 2024.

Sununu said, “Look, I’m not saying it’s definitely going to happen, but I think there’s a greater than 50% chance he is not on the ballot come November of ’24. You will see two things happen. Either he’s going to go through the primary process effectively unchallenged, a year from now he’s going to collect all the delegates. His health will not be good. He can always use that as a reason to step out and basically tell all of his delegates to go for somebody else and kind of be the king-maker. It wouldn’t be unheard of for the Democrats to try to manipulate their convention that way, they’ve done that before. And the other opportunity is someone comes in this fall.”

He added, “It would probably be somebody with a little bit of name ID nationally, maybe somebody who is not a politician. I don’t think Democratic governors will do it this fall. They are probably looking to be coordinated by Jill and Joe Biden next summer. I am predicting probably at least one if not two people still in this fall.”

