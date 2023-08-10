AZ Gov. Hobbs on Restricting Abortion After Viability: Government Shouldn’t Interfere in Abortion Decisions

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) discussed a potential ballot measure on abortion in Arizona and responded to a question on whether she supports banning abortion at fetal viability by stating, “I support people’s ability to make their own personal healthcare decisions without the interference of politicians.” But she supports language in the proposed ballot measure that would limit abortion at the viability threshold of 22 to 24 weeks as opposed to the 15-week law in Arizona.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Arizona bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The proposed language in this measure would guarantee the right to an abortion up until fetal viability, which is essentially 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. Do you personally back that timeline?”

Hobbs responded, “Well, again, I think these are decisions best left to healthcare professionals and their patients. And I support people’s ability to make their own personal healthcare decisions without the interference of politicians.”

Collins followed up, “But I think the question on the other side of this would be, is there any point in a pregnancy where you do believe that abortion should be restricted?”

Hobbs answered, “Well, the language in this ballot measure protects that right up to viability, determined by healthcare professionals. And there is an exception further down the line when the life of the woman is at risk, and I certainly support that exception.”

Collins then asked, “But if you were — if a bill was brought to your desk, now that you are Governor, and there were restrictions in it, what is the number of weeks that you would personally support, that you would personally back?”

Hobbs responded, “I have, again, continued to say that I support the language in this measure that leaves that viability determination to healthcare professionals.”

Hobbs added that she supports the proposed ballot measure language that limits abortion at the viability threshold of 22 to 24 weeks as opposed to the 15-week law in Arizona.

