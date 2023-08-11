IRS Whistleblower: Weiss ‘Is Not Independent’ and He’ll Give Hunter ‘Preferential Treatment’ Again

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was recently announced as the special counsel in the Hunter Biden case isn’t independent since he’s still a U.S. Attorney and “we’ve provided multiple pieces of evidence to show that he’s provided preferential treatment, that they stymied investigative steps.”

Shapley said, “Look, the American people have to have confidence that this investigation is fair. And you have United States Attorney Weiss, who has investigated this for five years. And the plea deal that he approved, as soon as it went to an objective party, the judge, the court, it immediately was found to be lacking. And it fell apart, for lack of better words, in reading what’s in the public record. So, I don’t know how now we can — we have any confidence that Weiss is now going to go and look at this independently. He is not independent. … He’s still a U.S. Attorney in Delaware and we’ve provided multiple pieces of evidence to show that he’s provided preferential treatment, that they stymied investigative steps. That’s all under United States Attorney Weiss. So, is he now going to not stymie the investigative steps? I don’t think that is likely to occur.”

