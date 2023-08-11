Turley: Harder for Congress to Ask Questions Now That Weiss a Special Counsel

Fox News contributor and George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley said Friday on “Outnumbered” that Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden criminal case would make it harder for Congress to ask questions in their probe of Hunter Biden.

Turley said, “This new status can slow that process down. Weiss was at the top of the list of Congress to be brought in to explain why did you allow statute of limitations to run? Why were Biden people tipped off about raids? Why was there interference with investigators trying to interview Hunter Biden? All of those questions are now likely to be delayed before they are answered.”

He continued, “The initial concern is whether Weiss is damaged goods. You usually appoint special counsel who will satisfy all sides, that is someone who doesn’t bring baggage to the question and can resolve issues. These whistleblowers were critical of Weiss. Weiss suggested that he always had this authority. The whistleblowers said he said the opposite to staff, suggested he allowed statute of limitations to run, that is not the suggestion of the Department of Justice. The reappointment of Weiss will raise questions. As for the congressional the investigation, there no question that making him special counsel will now make it more difficult for Congress to get answers from him and from the investigation.”

Turley added, “What Congress expected is that given the essential closure of the tax issues, he could respond to whistleblowers, this insulates Weiss and the Department of Justice more than moves the investigation forward. It does not appear that Garland expanded the mandate, he changed the status of Weiss and he is going to be able now to say there is ongoing investigation, I’d love to answer questions, but pound sand.”

