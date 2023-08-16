Farah Griffin: ‘Disgusting’ Trump Using Race in ‘Slanderous Attacks’ Against Fani Willis

CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said Wednesday on “The Lead” that it is “disgusting” former President Donald Trump was making racist “slanderous attacks” against Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis after a Georgia grand jury indicted him and 18 others.

Tuesday on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Alyssa, what do you make of the racial accusation?”

He added, “That the use of the word ‘rigger’ is not unintentional, Mr. Trump has certainly been accused of racist language before.”

Farah Griffin said, “You don’t need to look for a dog whistle. It’s a bullhorn when it comes to race.”

She continued, “I think it’s deliberate. We’ve seen the slanderous attacks he’s put out against Fani Willis, things I won’t repeat. He’s not really hiding that. He’s leaning into the element. This is taking place just outside of Atlanta. When you saw the courtroom, it was a lot of black men and women serving in that courtroom. The fact that he’s introducing race is not surprising. It’s disgusting, it’s textbook Donald Trump, but it comes as no surprise.”

