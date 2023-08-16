GOP Sen. Kennedy: High Prices ‘Are Permanent’ ‘Even if Inflation Goes to Zero’ — They’re Just Going up Less Quickly

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) noted that the decline in the inflation rate just means prices aren’t going up as fast as they were, “but these high prices, they are permanent. Even if inflation goes to zero tomorrow, we’re still going to be stuck with these higher prices, which are a direct result of President Biden’s economic policy.”

Kennedy said, “Because of President Biden’s inflation, and Bidenomics, [families are] paying an extra $700 a month, $9,000 a year, and they don’t have it. Yes, if there’s any good news, the rate of inflation has been thawing. Now, what does that mean? That just means prices are still going up, but they’re not going up as quickly as they were. But these — I hate to say it, but these high prices, they are permanent. Even if inflation goes to zero tomorrow, we’re still going to be stuck with these higher prices, which are a direct result of President Biden’s economic policy. And do the people around the White House get it? I think some get it, but they can’t defend it. Others just feel like their favorite form of spending — which is causing this inflation — is more, and they don’t get it. But either way, this is all — this inflation’s a cancer on the American Dream. And I will tell you, it’s going to be — I know President Biden wants to change the subject in the election to President Trump and his indictments, but if you ask me to single out one thing that is causing President Biden — as I said — to be about as popular as robocalls, it’s this inflation.”

