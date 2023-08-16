Lindsey Graham: Trump Indictment ‘Criminalizing Contesting an Election’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity” that former President Donald Trump was being indicted for contesting the 2020 presidential election.

Graham said, “He’s being prosecuted in a way to make challenging an collection a crime just for him. Stacey Abrams said it best. It’s hard to concede when you think you were cheated. Here is the standard, you can claim you were cheated if you are a Democrat. If you claim you are cheated as a Republican they will try to put you in jail.”

He continued, “Remember the Russian hoax, the Mueller investigation? One of the facts against Donald Trump is he tweeted watch the OAN about the Georgia hearing on the election. They are charging that as a crime. They are charging him with a criminal act of telling people to watch a network show about the election. If that becomes a crime, Adam Schiff should be in jail for 1000 years. How many times did he go on television, MSNBC and CNN and tell us that Donald Trump was a Russian agent? This is very dangerous what they are doing for our country.”

Graham added, “There are no rules when it comes to Donald Trump. What is happening in Georgia is criminalizing contesting an election.”

