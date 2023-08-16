Mary Trump: ‘Donald Is, and Always Has Been, a Frightened Little Boy Deep Down’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” said the former president was a “frightened little boy deep down.”

Wagner said, “The first is I kind of wonder as we talk about the booking process, the potential mugshots and fingerprints and marching through jail like every other defendant, what you think of this idea that Chris Christie floated a couple of weeks ago? He said he knows Trump really well, and no matter how much he’s been bragging and going on about not being afraid, he goes to bed at every night thinking about the sound of that jail cell door closing behind him. Do you think that deep down inside this is weighing on him and the middle of the night, for example?”

Trump said, “I do not think that it is as conscious as Chris Christie seems to think. Because there are so many reasons for Donald not to believe that this is happening, first of all, and secondly, probably the worst thing that he can feel it’s humiliation. So he uses a lot of weapons at his disposal, a lot of defense mechanism to displace that humiliation, to make it unconscious so he does not have to feel it.”

She continued, “We’ve been hearing a lot of people in his inner circle say he’s furious all the time. It is much better to feel angry than it is to feel humiliated and afraid but Donald is, and always has been, a frightened little boy deep down.”

