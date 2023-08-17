Cohen: GOP ‘Stupid’ to Nominate Trump, They Are Following Him into a ‘Dumpster Fire’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if Republican primary voters nominate former President Donald Trump, they will be following him to a “dumpster fire.”

Cohen said, “None of these indictments, if you read them, leave any doubt in anyone’s mind that Donald Trump will be held accountable for the allegations that are raised by either Jack Smith, by Alvin Bragg, by Fani Willis. I mean, it’s very crystal clear when you read these indictments exactly what was done. It’s all backed up with documentary evidence and testimony.”

He continued, “He is still the leading Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election. That, to me, is the real head-scratcher. You know, anybody would turn around and say if a former president who wants to be president again is being indicted, that would or should be a disqualifying factor. But we’re not talking about one. We’re not talking about two. We’re not talking about three. We’re not even really talking about four. It’s five if you count the superseding indictment, and they’ll be a sixth with the second Jack Smith case.”

Cohen added, “You say to yourself, are these people really that gullible? Are they really that stupid to follow this man into the dumpster fire of the cult of Donald J. Trump? Why? What do they get out of it? The answer is, they get absolutely nothing.”

