Reich: U.S. in Goldilocks Economy — ‘I Don’t Recall an Economy That Is This Good’

Former Clinton administration Labor Secretary Robert Reich said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the United States was in a Goldilocks economy, meaning it is not expanding or contracting by too much.

Host Joy Reid said, “It seems to me that the more Republicans scream about drag queens and putting PragerU videos instead of real history in schools, it’s an indication to me they want to avoid talking about Bidenomics because Bidenomics is actually working. Is that how you read it?”

Reich said, “I think that is exactly right Joy. They are trying to deflect attention from the fact that the economy is great. It’s a Goldilocks economy. I’ll tell, you I’ve been watching and participating in economic policy for at least 30 years, and I don’t recall an economy that is this good.”

He continued, “The Republicans basically want, what do they want to talk about wokeism? What is that? They won’t talk about critical race theory? I don’t think most of the country really cares about this stuff, but it is a deflection that at least among certain people in certain parts of this country it is deflecting attention from what’s really going on.”

