Dershowitz: We Need a Special Counsel to Probe ‘Relationship Between Hunter Biden and President Biden’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law Professor and Newsmax Legal Analyst Alan Dershowitz stated that it’s time for a special counsel “to investigate the relationship between Hunter Biden and President Biden.” And that if he were President Biden, he’d want one to take the investigation “out of the partisan House of Representatives,” and into the hands of someone nonpartisan.

Dershowitz said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:55] “Well, it pains me to say this, because I like Joe Biden. I’ve known him for 40 years. I’d like to vote for him in the next election, but the time has come to appoint an independent, outside special counsel to investigate the relationship between Hunter Biden and President Biden. There’s already a special counsel on the classified material. But that’s totally different. In fact, if I were Joe Biden, I would be calling for a special counsel to take this case out of the partisan House of Representatives, to bring it to somebody who is beyond any reproach, a great former president of a university, dean of a law school, somebody who can look at this thing. It is very complicated. And you need to look at it with a totally clear, objective eye. The allegations are serious. But the evidence has to back up the allegations. And a special outside counsel can do this.”

He added, “[I]f I were Joe Biden, I would say, bring it on, especially if he’s innocent, a special counsel will help me, because it will be neutral and objective.”

