GOP Rep. Palmer: Special Counsel David Weiss Should Be Investigated for Obstruction of Justice

There are a lot of lingering questions about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s elevation of David Weiss to special counsel.

Weiss, the U.S. Attorney tasked with investigating alleged wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was not from outside of government, as many believe the special counsel statute requires.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), the fourth-ranking Republican by virtue of being the House Republican Policy chairman, said he believed Weiss should be investigated for obstruction of justice.

According to Palmer, Weiss inhibited an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigation, which was revealed to Congress by a whistleblower.

“It will inhibit it because they’ll start claiming it is an ongoing investigation and deny us access to materials like they did before,” he said of the special counsel appointment. “But here’s the interesting thing, Jeff — first of all, the special counsel law is pretty plain, and the special counsel should come from outside the federal government. Apparently, Merrick Garland didn’t read it because David Weiss is a U.S. Attorney. Not only is he a U.S. Attorney, but he’s the guy that I think we should be investigating for obstruction of justice.”

“If you recall, when we had the IRS investigators in, the whistleblowers, I asked Gary Shapley, who was the supervisor overseeing that investigation of Hunter Biden, were they denied access to the FBI’s form 1023, which was very clear about what was going on with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma,” Palmer continued. “He said he was denied. He did not have access. I asked him if there were other materials or documents that would have been critical to their investigation that he was denied. He said, ‘Yes sir, the laptop,’ and there were other documents.”

“That’s David Weiss, and Weiss denied access to these documents to the investigators to the point that the statute of limitations expired,” he added. “I actually think we should be investigating David Weiss for obstruction.”

