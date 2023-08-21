FEMA: People in Hawaii Denied Help Because They Have to Show Documents Should ‘Re-Engage with Us’

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” FEMA Press Secretary Jeremey Edwards responded to concerns that people in Hawaii can’t get help because they’re being asked by FEMA for official documentation that they don’t have because it was destroyed in the fire by stating that they “understand that frustration. And we are looking for ways to work around that. There are ways that we have folks at that center.” And encouraging people having problems to “re-engage with us, keep engaging with us, call 1-800-621-3362, or stay at the disaster recovery center.”

Guest host Brian Entin asked, “Another concern we’ve heard, Jeremy, from people on the ground is they say they show up to the FEMA sites looking for help, and they’re asked for official documentation…driver’s license, things like that, and they don’t have those documents, obviously, that their houses have burned to the ground, they don’t have what’s being asked of them. And sometimes, they’re not getting what they needed because they don’t have the documents. Isn’t there a way to work around that? I mean, with a fire like this, it just seems like, how can you expect people to have those docs?”

Edwards answered, “Totally hear you, totally understand that frustration. And we are looking for ways to work around that. There are ways that we have folks at that center. So, I want to encourage people that if they have any difficulties in applying, if they’re initially deemed ineligible or anything like that, to re-engage with us, keep engaging with us, call 1-800-621-3362, or stay at the disaster recovery center. We have folks there that are going to help them through this process. There might be some bumps along the way, but we’re going to be here for them through that process.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett